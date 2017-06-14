 TELENOTICIA 12 JUNI 2017

By Telearuba Posted June 14, 2017 In Telenoticia TELENOTICIA 12 JUNI 20172017-06-142017-06-14http://www.telearuba.aw/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/TA_Logo3.pngTelearubahttp://www.telearuba.aw/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/hqdefault.jpg200px200px 0 0 Telenoticia is our prime time newscast that covers all the local events in an objective and professional manner. Canal 13, ivo yanez, mike eman, telearuba, Telenoticia, www.telearuba.aw Recommended PostsTELENOTICIA 13 JUNI 2017TELENOTICIA 11 JUN 2017TELENOTICIA 09 JUN 2017TELENOTICIA 22 MEI 2017