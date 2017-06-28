By Telenoticia Posted June 28, 2017 In Telenoticia CANDELA SABANA BASORA2017-06-282017-06-28http://www.telearuba.aw/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/TA_Logo3.pngTelearubahttp://www.telearuba.aw/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/candela-sabana-basora-vimeo-thumbnail.jpg200px200px 0 0 Un famia completo a keda sin hogar debi na candela. aruba, Brandweer, Canal 13, candela, Famia, Malone, Polis, Sabana Basora, Speed, telearuba, Telenoticia Recommended PostsGanador di Mini MegaCAS SPERANSA NOBOTELENOTICIA 27JUNI 2017Primera Plana Show 27JUN17