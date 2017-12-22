By Telenoticia Posted December 22, 2017 In Telenoticia TELENOTICIA 21 DECEMBER 20172017-12-222017-12-22http://www.telearuba.aw/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/TA_Logo3.pngTelearubahttp://www.telearuba.aw/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/telenoticia-21-december-2017-vimeo-thumbnail.jpg200px200px 0 0 Basta desunion entre diferente companianan di Watersport. Controlnan di Klapchi ta sigui. Aruba news, Noticia Aruba, Noticias Aruba, telearuba, Telenoticia Recommended PostsTELENOTICIA 3 Januari 2018TELENOTICIA 28 DECEMBER 2017TELENOTICIA 27DECEMBER 2017TELENOTICIA 22 DECEMBER 2017