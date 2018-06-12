By Telenoticia Posted June 12, 2018 In Telenoticia TELENOTICIA 11 JUNI 20182018-06-122018-06-12http://www.telearuba.aw/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/TA_Logo3.pngTelearubahttp://www.telearuba.aw/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/telenoticia-11-juni-2018-vimeo-thumbnail.jpg200px200px 0 0 Pais Aruba awor tin un tratado di ‘Open Sky’ cu Colombia asina Minister di Transporte Chris Romero a informa. Facebook Comments aruba, Canal13, Chris, Coco, Deporte, fta, Lotto, Madiki, Romero, telearuba, Telenoticia, Transport Recommended PostsTELENOTICIA 12 JUNI 2018TELENOTICIA 08 JUNI 2018TELENOTICIA 05 JUN 2018TELENOTICIA 04 JUNI 2018
Facebook Comments