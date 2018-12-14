Pa e aña aki ainda Parlamento tin cu trata e Reforma Fiscal fase Pa e aña aki ainda Parlamento tin cu trata e Reforma Fiscal fase 1. Prome Minister ta pone enfasis cu e Reforma Fiscal lo Alivia hopi hende pero tambe comerciantenan. Durante conferencia di prensa Prome Minister a elabora ariba e Reforma Fiscal den su totalidad. 1. Prome Minister ta pone enfasis cu e Reforma Fiscal lo Alivia hopi hende pero tambe comerciantenan. Durante conferencia di prensa Prome Minister a elabora ariba e Reforma Fiscal den su totalidad.
